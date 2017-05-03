Rose of Tralee Profile 7: Animal lover Grainne is 'genuinely looking forward to trying something new'

Grainne Walsh sponsored by The Bridge House Hotel Tullamore

My name is Gráinne Walsh. I'm twenty years old. I attended Scoil Aodha Naofa primary school Rahugh and Sacred Heart Secondary School Tullamore.

I'm actually from Kilbeggan, Co.Westmeath and got my sense of belonging to Offaly when I went to Sacred Heart School. I couldn't praise the school more. The memories and friends I made there will stay with me for life.

My sponsor the Bridge House Tullamore, is where I work part time, not only is it an enjoyable place to work but has furthered my sense of belonging to Offaly where I've made some amazing friends.

I'm in animal science in UCD, I have always loved animals from a young age hence why I have three little calves in my back garden!

I'm genuinely looking forward to trying something new with the Rose of Tralee and just having new experiences with some lovely like-minded ladies

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp