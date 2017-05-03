Rose of Tralee Profile 6: Sports mad Grainne is looking forward to broadening her horizons

Grainne Egan sponsored by The County Arms, Birr

Hi, my name is Grainne Egan, I am 21 years old from Shinrone Co. Offaly. I went to secondary school in Borrisokane C.C. in Tipp and through this and my family connections, I am a massive Tipperary Hurling supporter (much to the dismay of my Offaly friends!).

I'm just about finished my four years in UL where I have had an absolute ball, met so many great people, and learned a bit along the way. Hopefully, come August, I will be a fully qualified secondary school teacher in PE and English.

Anyone who knows me knows I'm mad into sports, playing camogie for my local club Shinrone and trying my hand at any sport I can.

I love to travel and have big plans for seeing the world in the future- if half of them come true I'll be doing well! So far I've made it to Africa and America and I've seen a bit of Europe, but the main goal is to visit all of the continents by the age of 25.

I'm really looking forward to this whole experience, to getting to know the other girls involved and to broadening my horizons. Also, a big thank you to the County Arms Hotel who are my sponsor for the event.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp