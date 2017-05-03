Rose of Tralee Profile 5: Music fan Chlöe is 'really looking forward to this whole experience'

Chlöe Walsh Grennan sponsored by McManus Pharmacy in Clara

My name is Chloe Walsh Grennan, I am eighteen years old and I am from Clara.

I went to primary school in Scoil Bhride in Clara and secondary school in Ard Scoil Chiarain in Clara and am currently in Athlone Institute of Technology studying Pharmacy Technician and hope to graduate in 2018.

I have a part time job in a pharmacy in Clara who have very kindly sponsored me. My hobbies include listening to music and socialising with friends.

I am really looking forward to this whole experience and meeting all of the other girls and everyone else involved.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp