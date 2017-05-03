Rose of Tralee Profile 4: Food connoisseur Caitlín is looking forward to 'the memories this experience will bring'

Caitlín Sheridan sponsored by Baggots @ The Back Door, Clara

My name is Caitlin Sheridan, I’m 22 and from Clara. I went to primary school in St. Brigid’s Clara and secondary school in Moate Community School.

I graduated from Maynooth University in June last year with a Business and Management degree and I’m currently working in Bemis Healthcare Packaging in Clara.

I love all sports, particularly GAA, and I’ve been playing since I was a child. I was honoured to captain the Clara Ladies senior football team last year and this year I’m part of the Offaly Minor management. I’m also a keen traveller, socialiser and food connoisseur.

I look forward to meeting all the other Roses and the laugh and memories this experience will bring. Thanks to my sponsor, family and friends for the support.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp