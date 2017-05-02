Rose of Tralee Profile 3: Keen photographer Anna excited to 'make many new friends'
Anna Mc Cabe sponsored by St.Brigids GAA, Croghan
Hi my name is Anna Mc Cabe, I’m 19 years old and from Croghan, Co. Offaly (that’s debateable).
I went to Croghan NS and I completed my leaving cert last year in the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore. oneI am currently almost finished a 1 year course in Media Studies in Moate Business College and I hope to further my education by going on to do either Media or Graphic design in Carlow IT.
I have a keen interest in photography which has turned into a hobby of mine. I love socialising and spending time with friends and family. I am really excited to meet all the other Roses and make many new friends along this journey. I would like to give a massive thanks to St. Brigids GAA Croghan for sponsoring me.
The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp
