Rose of Tralee Profile 2: Fashion designer Afra is hoping to 'have loads of fun'

Afra Dillon sponsored by The Brewery Tap, Tullamore

My name is Afra Dillon, I’m 22 years old. I'm living in Killeigh.

I went to Clonaslee Vocational School. I am now in Limerick School of Art & Design, studying Fashion, Knitwear & Textiles. I am in the process of designing my own final year college collection with a fashion show in May.

Last year I moved to London to do a fashion internship with Irish designer Tim Ryan. I also design millinery fascinators and one of bespoke designs which I love wearing to the races with friends during the summer. I enjoy travelling and sourcing unusually fabrics for designs.

I'm delighted to take part in this year’s Offaly Rose and hopefully have loads of fun and meet some great people.

The Offaly Rose of Tralee Selection Night takes place this Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp