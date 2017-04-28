Zoo Project hitting Tullamore this Bank Holiday Sunday

Get ready for the ultimate Zoo Project this Bank Holiday Sunday in Tullamore. The eagerly anticipated event will take place in the Palace Nightclub.

Zoo project artists will be there on your arrival to do all your painting for free and the venue will be decked out in full Zoo Project decor.

Also on the night there will be a special guest DJ.

So whether you want to be transformed into a lion, a tiger, or something less fierce, the Palace Nightclub is the place to be this Sunday.