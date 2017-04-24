Jigsaw Offaly are 'Minding Mum' with special coffee morning

Jigsaw Offaly is putting a call out to young mothers in Offaly and the professionals or volunteers that support them to come to a Minding Mum Coffee Morning this week.

Jigsaw Offaly is part of a model developed by Jigsaw - the National Centre for Youth Mental Health which provides a free and confidential mental health support service for young people in Co. Offaly aged 12 – 25. In recent times, it was noted that young mothers who would fall into this age category were not availing of the service.

The coffee morning at the Jigsaw Offaly Hub on Cormac Street, Tullamore on Friday, April 28, from 11am to 12.30pm, will be open for mothers aged 25 or under to share a cuppa, meet the staff and learn more about Jigsaw Offaly.

Clinical Coordinator Vanessa Dowling proposed tackling this issue head on by hosting an open morning specifically for this target group. “We are very passionate about being a support for all members of our community. We want to reach out to young mothers to let them know that Jigsaw is here and available to offer support. Regardless of how exciting transitions are in our lives we are conscious that they also create upheaval, self –doubt, anxiety and uncertainty. Seeking support can be a powerful step towards building more resilience. We are thrilled to be hosting this event in our new Hub and look forward to welcoming mothers and introducing them to Jigsaw and the support available to them,” she said.

If you are a Mum aged 25 or under, or a professional or volunteer working with mothers, such as a Public Health Nurse, Playgroup Leader, or Support Group Leader, join the team in Jigsaw Offaly for a cuppa and slice of cake on Friday, April 28 and learn how Jigsaw can be a support during this challenging time.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Youth & Community Engagement Worker Angela Ryan Whyte urged young mums to avail of this opportunity to convene and connect.

“Whilst it’s a rewarding time, the early years for Mothers, can also be a draining and isolating time. Connecting with others walking the same path has such positive outcomes for both Mum and baby. We also really encourage anybody who works or volunteers with young mothers to join in this event, so that the community at large is embracing young Mums, helping build awareness of mental health as a whole and is equipped to provide the right support when required,” Angela said.

Guests will be invited to take a tour of the new Hub and speak with the staff about how a young person can access the service. Over an informal cuppa, the group will explore the challenges facing young mothers today and Jigsaw Offaly will examine how a service could adapt to better suit their needs where possible.

There is no cost to attend but booking is required. Call/Text Angela on 057 93 52871/086 021 8227 or email angela.ryanwhyte@jigsaw.ie to RSVP. Limited places are available so it will run on a first come, first served basis.

The Jigsaw Offaly Hub provides a welcoming space for young people to make an appointment, get information or have a supportive chat. If a young person wants support, the staff, who are mental health professionals, are there to listen, without making judgements, and to provide supportive guidance. They can also provide information and advice to anyone who is worried about a friend or young person in their life. Anyone who would like to make an appointment can call 057 935 2871.

Jigsaw believe that it’s vital to make sure young people’s voices are heard. The Youth Advisory Panel (YAP) represents Jigsaw and takes part in decision making at every level. As well as directly helping young people in tough times, Jigsaw want to work towards a community that is supportive of mental health and wellbeing. Presentations and talks in schools, workplaces and community groups aim to open up a discussion on mental health and raise people’s awareness of the support that Jigsaw Offaly can offer.

You can find out more by clicking here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.