MONDAY MOTIVATION: Top tips on getting out and getting healthy this summer

So summer is just around the corner and if you didn’t stick to your New Year’s resolution you might be starting to worry about beach season. But there are some quick ways to help you look your best on holidays this year.

Get your diet right

It is common knowledge that abs are made in the kitchen and you can’t out train a bad diet so having a healthy balanced diet is paramount to getting results. Start by making a food plan for the week or a few days at a time. Knowing what you are going to eat eliminates the default mode of the takeaway.

By having a healthy plan and food shopping done, you can pack filling and nutritious lunches for work. Next up eliminate all sugary drinks, this includes fizzies, smoothies and juices. Often these drinks are loaded with sugar and you end up consuming empty calories which contribute to fat storage. Instead try water flavoured with your favourite fruits. If you can’t live without smoothies, invest in a blender and make your own! Frozen fruits and even smoothie packs are on sale in supermarkets and make it easy to whip up a healthy drink.

Prepare your own meals and avoid processed foods as much as possible. By substituting store bought foods with homemade you can control the sugar and salt content plus you avoid any additional nasties like artificial colours or preservatives.

Breakfast

There is a lot of confusion surrounding weight loss and breakfast. Is it essential? Should you be fasting? In my opinion it’s about mindset - a good breakfast sets you up for the day. It means you are productive and focused in work, you avoid the pastry tray at 10am and maybe again at 3pm and most importantly you make that gym session, class or run after work. By skipping brekkie you are more likely to make poor food choices as your blood sugar levels plummet. By making breakfast the night before and taking it with you to work is how I manage to eat a nutritious breakfast everyday.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

With diet done lets talk hydration! We need more water than we think and it is so important to stay adequately hydrated. By investing in a BPA free bottle and continuously sipping throughout the day, drinking two litres is very achievable. This will also save you money in the long run as you avoid the cost of constantly buying bottled water.

Get moving!

So the last point is your exercise plan. My biggest tip is to find an exercise you like. Just because your friends are into crossfit or some other fitness regime doesn’t mean it will suit you. If you like getting physical and working up a sweat, how about boxercise? If you are more endurance based but the knees are cranky when you run, check out your local cycling club. Once you enjoy it will be easy to stick with it! As you can see your nutrition is the main factor in losing weight, it won’t happen overnight but if you are consistent you will see results! Next week I'll have some HIIT exercises to help you work up a sweat and tone some muscles!