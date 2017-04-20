Worldwide phenomenon 'parkrun' coming to Offaly

Offaly’s first parkrun is coming to Mount Lucas Wind Farm. The event is being organised by local runner Pippa Hackett.

The parkrun event is a free, weekly, 5km timed run, which take place in different venues around the world. Currently there are 100 parkrun venues on the island of Ireland, but none as yet in Offaly. That is about to change.

Pippa commented, “I have run around Mount Lucas Wind Farm on many occasions, and it struck me as an obvious location for such an event. There is a parkrun in Mullingar and Athlone, and in Vicarstown in Co Laois, but there was none in Offaly. They have been extremely helpful up at the wind farm, and are looking forward to welcoming this event to the area of the county.”

Pippa Hackett

These events take place around the world in pleasant outdoor surroundings at 9:30am every Saturday morning. They are open to everyone, they are free, and are safe and easy to take part in. People of all abilities are encouraged to take part - from those taking their first steps in running to seasoned athletes. There is a great community atmosphere at these events, and they can become an important and very fulfilling part of a weekend.

It is hoped the first run will take place on Saturday July 1 and Pippa is trying to recruit some volunteers for the first couple of months to get the event up and running.

If you are interested in finding out more, or getting involved, please check out the Mount Lucas parkrun page by clicking here