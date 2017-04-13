Meet the adorable dogs who need homes in Offaly today

We got in touch with the good people at the Offaly Dog Shelter so they could introduce us and you to some of the dogs they currently have in their care, and who are in need of a permanent home. Offaly Dog Shelter's aim is to help find forever homes for our dogs they save, and here are five of their canine friends to say hello!

So, first up, let us introduce you to Dusk:

Dusk is a beautiful six-year-old female Labrador. She was surrendered to the Offaly Dog Shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. The people minding her now at the shelter tell us she is a very responsive and friendly pooch, who is looking for a loving home. Just look at that face!

Next up we have Jake:

Jake is described as a lovely and playful five-year-old Labrador who arrived at the Offaly Dog Shelter when his owner could no longer handle him. He loves playing and being active and is looking for a companion.

This little beauty is Pippa:

Little Pippa is just two years old and is a Collie. She came to the Offaly shelter as a stray some time ago. The wonderful people there who are looking after her now say she is very shy, but a gorgeous "loving dog when she warms up to you." Pippa needs a patience and caring companion.

Now we have Molly:

Molly looks like she wants to play for sure. She is a beautiful one-year-old pug puppy. The people at the Offaly Dog Shelter got her when she arrived as a stray. She is a very playful and friendly dog, and would be suitable for a family.

Finally we have little Ted:

Ted is an adorable three-year-old Jack Russell. He also arrived to the Offaly shelter as a stray, and they say he is a perfect lap dog for a mature family.

If you want to re-home a dog or would like further information, you can contact the Offaly Dog Shelter by phoning 057-9351181 or clicking here to visit their Facebook page.