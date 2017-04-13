Mindfulness And Positive Psychology Course Set for Tullamore

A practical mindfulness course will be run over three mornings in three consecutive weeks next month and will help people manage and reduce anxiety, stress and worry using mindfulness and positive psychological strategies.

The course facilitators are Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty, two locally-based chartered clinical psychologists who have extensive experience of working in the adult mental health field.

Week one will examine why people become stressed, anxious and worried and will also address the attitudes, principles and practices of mindfulness. Participants will also be advised on how to mindfully manage awareness and attention to reduce anxiety and stress.

The second morning will focus on mindfulness for managing and reducing worry, negative and distorted thinking patterns and using mindfulness to reduce the distress caused by negative thinking.

On the third week the facilitators will address how to use mindfulness to manage anxiety as it occurs in different everyday contexts, for example in social situations, obsessive thinking, health and illness worries, extreme anxiety and panic, and anxiety in relation to ageing, work and occupational stresses.

On each day there will be experiential exercises, including body scan meditation on the second Monday, and guided practice.

The course will take place over three consecutive Mondays, May 8, May 15 and May 22 (10am-12.30pm), at the Charleville Centre, Church Avenue, Tullamore.

To book a place contact Imelda on 087-2271630 or Julie on 087-2399328. Advance booking is essential. The fee for the course is €100 and this includes course materials and tea/coffee each morning.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

