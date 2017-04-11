Discover what your Offaly pub would be called with our handy list

The ___________ ___________ ?

To find out your Offaly pub name, simply find the first letter of your name in list 1 and add it to the word corresponding with the month of your birth in list 2.

For example, as Justin Kelly born in January, my pub is apparently the The Holy Hurler - a divine pint every time!

We've taken the liberty of working out Shane Lowry's - Anyone fancy a few pints at 'The Buckled Biffo'

A - Wandering

B - Stout

C - Lonely

D - Legless

E - Harbour

F - Rattlin'

G - Stocky

H - Lord Jazus

I - Sound

J - Holy

K - 82'

L - 98'

M - Plucky

N - Locked

O - Steamin'

P - Stocious

Q - Standing

R - Faithful

S - Buckled

T - Lovely Hurlin'

U - Grand

V - Canal

W - Heather

X - Dooley

Y - Singing

Z - Hilly

LIST 2

January – Hurler

February – Lock

March – Inn

April – Biffo

May – House

June – Snug

July – Bridge

August – Tap

September – Rover

October – Lounge

November – Culchie

December - Midlander