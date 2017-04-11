Discover what your Offaly pub would be called with our handy list
The ___________ ___________ ?
To find out your Offaly pub name, simply find the first letter of your name in list 1 and add it to the word corresponding with the month of your birth in list 2.
For example, as Justin Kelly born in January, my pub is apparently the The Holy Hurler - a divine pint every time!
We've taken the liberty of working out Shane Lowry's - Anyone fancy a few pints at 'The Buckled Biffo'
A - Wandering
B - Stout
C - Lonely
D - Legless
E - Harbour
F - Rattlin'
G - Stocky
H - Lord Jazus
I - Sound
J - Holy
K - 82'
L - 98'
M - Plucky
N - Locked
O - Steamin'
P - Stocious
Q - Standing
R - Faithful
S - Buckled
T - Lovely Hurlin'
U - Grand
V - Canal
W - Heather
X - Dooley
Y - Singing
Z - Hilly
LIST 2
January – Hurler
February – Lock
March – Inn
April – Biffo
May – House
June – Snug
July – Bridge
August – Tap
September – Rover
October – Lounge
November – Culchie
December - Midlander
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on