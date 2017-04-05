Search launched for Offaly’s top amateur photographers

The search has been launched for Offaly’s top amateur photographers with anyone interested urged to enter the Top Oil 2017 Amateur Photography Competition.

‘Ireland Through the Lens’ has been revealed as the theme of this year’s competition, which was launched today by comedian and Today FM presenter, Al Porter.

The photo competition, now in its 11th year, is open for entries and any amateur photographer from across Ireland can submit their image on what they think best represents the beauty of ‘Ireland Through the Lens’. The competition is open from now until 1st June 2017, which will then see Top Oil selecting an overall winning image and a further 11 of the best images to create the Top Oil 2018 Calendar.

Each year the popular Top Oil calendar showcases some of Ireland’s most beautiful landscapes and wildlife as captured by amateur photographers from across the country. Last year, over 1000 entries were received from across Ireland and Top Oil is hopeful that this year will once again receive even more interest from aspiring amateur photographers.

Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive of Top Oil, commented on the 2017 Amateur Photography Competition launch; “We are delighted to once again announce the launch of the Top Oil 2017 Amateur Photography Competition. The competition is a great platform to showcase some of the best work of amateur photographers from across Ireland.

"We look forward to seeing some beautiful images of Ireland that reflect this year’s theme of ‘Ireland Through the Lens’, and the 12 winning images will then form our annual Top Oil calendar which has become a firm favourite not just with our customers and staff, but for amateur photographers across Ireland.”

For more information and to enter the 2017 Amateur Photography Competition, visit www.topphotocompetition.ie The competition closing date is Thursday, June 1.

Over 40,000 copies of the 2018 calendar will be distributed across Top Oil’s portfolio of depots and forecourts nationwide, which will feature the 12 winning photographs from this year’s Amateur Photography Competition.

+++++++++++++

If you have a story for us, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to damian@offalyexpress.ie, or through our Facebook.