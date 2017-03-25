Property in focus: Iconic Edenderry building on the market for just shy of €1,000,000

An iconic property located on the main street in Edenderry is up for sale for just under €1 million. The tenants are not affected by the sale.

The Bank of Ireland building covers three storeys and there is a small rear yard which is accessed through the building. It is on the market for €940,000.

The building covers a total of 3,325 sq/ft including 1,929 sq/ft on the ground floor and 1,115 sq/ft of office space on the first floor and 274 sq/ft o offices on the second floor.

The selling agents are Murphy Mulhall.

