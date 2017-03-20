Twitter Q&A produces hilarious spat between Shane Lowry and ex-Kildare footballer

It all started with a simple question from a fan asking Lowry who he considered Kildare's best ever footballer during a Twitter Q&A after Lowry had taken part in a gold classic in his name in aid of Offaly GAA's Faithful Fields centre of excellence project.

Well, Lowry's cheeky response was spotted by Seanie Johnston, who returned to his first county of Cavan after a short spell with Kildare a few years ago. The sharpshooter fired back:

Johnston was clearly getting the boot in with reference to Lowry pulling out of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but the Clara golfer was having none of it.

One Twitter user said perhaps a nerve had been touched, but we're not sure on which side - possibly both! We've got your back, Shane!