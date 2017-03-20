MONDAY MOTIVATION: 5 super foods to supercharge your lifestyle

With everyone interested in health and fitness, super foods are very on trend. Traditionally only stocked by health food shops, recently retailers like Aldi, Supervalu, Tesco and Dunnes Stores have begun stocking them too! Not only are these super foods now more accessible, they are also super cheap! This week I’m looking at the top 5 super foods from these retailers and looking at the benefits of including them in your meals.

1. Chia seeds...

These little seeds come all the way from South America and were prized by the Aztecs for their ability to provide sustained energy. These little seeds are a source of protein, fibre and a range of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They also contain more omega-3 fatty acids than salmon! Make breakfast chia pots with two tablespoons of chia seeds, milk and fresh fruit.

2. Linseed...

Also known as flaxseeds, these are powerhouses of nutrition. They are the richest plant source of omega 3 fats, which are essential for a healthy brain, heart, joints and immune system. Linseeds are often milled or ground linseed for easier digestion. Use the ground seeds in soups or salads or to top porridge!

3. Quinoa...

Another South American powerhouse, quinoa is a great wheat-free alternative to starchy grains. With twice the protein content of rice or barley, quinoa is also a very good source of calcium, magnesium and manganese. It possesses good levels of several B vitamins, vitamin E and dietary fibre. Importantly it contains all nine essential amino acids making it a complete-protein source. Quinoa is therefore an excellent choice for vegans who may struggle to get enough protein in their diets.

4. Maca...

This is the root of a plant grown in the Andes and is a member of the family that includes our native turnip and cabbage! Maca is rich in vitamin B, C and E. It provides plenty of calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorous and amino acids. Try it in smoothies or add to pancakes and muffins.

5. Spirulina...

This algae is incredibly high in protein and a good source of antioxidants, B vitamins and other nutrients. Spirulina is a favourite food for vegetarians and vegans because it is one of the best plant sources of iron. Spirulina is also incredibly high in calcium with over 26 times the calcium contained in milk. It does taste a little 'pondy' so by adding to smoothies you can get used to the taste while getting the benefits of this amazing food.

So there you have 5 super foods available from your local supermarket to supercharge your life.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.