Tullamore students secure wild card into Junk Kouture Grand Final

Bank of Ireland have surprised five of schools with Wild Cards for the final of Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017 and one of the lucky schools was the Sacred Heart School in Tullamore. Snapchat Superstar James Kavanagh surprised Emma O'Kelly and her classmates Emily Dowling and Sophie Ryan from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, with the precious Wild Card today, which secures them a place at the final in the 3 Arena on April 27.

Emma is wearing Mona Lisa, which she created for Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017.

Now in its 7th year, Ireland’s leading fashion and art competition for secondary schools challenges students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk.

For the details on the full list of 320 finalists for Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017 visit: www.facebook.com/boistudents