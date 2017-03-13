PROPERTY IN FOCUS: The exceptional 30 Tegan Court on sale in Offaly

Mark Charles Properties are delighted to bring No. 30 Tegan Court to the open market. Their ad states that "rarely does a home of this quality present itself."

The property sits on a generous site overlooking a green area and boasts around 3000sq. feet of living space. It also comes fitted with features such as under floor heating on both floors, concrete floors, a high-tech alarm and camera system, solar heating system for hot water, and two marble fireplaces.

It also has four king size bedrooms, two of which are en-suite with built in wardrobes. "This incredible family home really has it all," the ad says.

Externally the property has a lovely stone wall boundary and to the rear there is a large detached study/playroom. The location is also desirable with Mucklagh village just a walk away, while Tullamore with all its amenities is only a five minute drive.

"This is a property not to be missed and early viewing is recommended," according to the sellers. The price is only available on application.

More photographs and information has been promised and you can keep up to date by clicking here.

