FITNESS FRIDAY: An amazing guilt-free chocolate brownie recipe
Have you given up chocolate for Lent?
Well fear no more! I have the perfect healthy recipe to kill those chocolate cravings and fill your body with good fats, proteins and fibre. I am not joking - this treat taste like Belgian brownies. In my house they are a favorite treat and my two boys and husband absolutely love them!
You can also get the children involved in making them. It is important to teach them about good nutritious food. For example, Sesame seeds are rich in calcium, cacao powder is high in antioxidants, pumpkin seeds have a lot of minerals, chia seeds are a great source of energy, etc.
So get your ingredients together and sit and enjoy them with a cup of tea!
Ingredients:
250g dates
50g desiccated coconut
50g sesame seeds
80g oats
50g hemp seeds
40g chia seeds
40g goji berries or cranberries
½ cup of coconut oil melted
75ml maple syrup or honey
4 tablespoons cacao powder
Method
1. Soak the dates in warm water to soften them up for 20 minutes (this process allows you blend the ingredients easier and faster)
2. Add the rest of the ingredients into a food processor until well combined
3. Add the dates and blend again
4. Press down the mixture on a squared tin (preferably lined with grease-proof paper)
5. Set in the fridge for at least 30 minutes
6. Slice and enjoy!
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
