PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Fancy owning this stunning Offaly home for less than €600,000?

A superb Georgian Castlellated house and a charming family home at the end of an impressive tree lined avenue in a parkland setting, is on the market in Offaly. It has seven bedrooms and is on the market for €595,000.

Surrounded by a mature woodland and gardens, Busherstown House near Moneygall is a truly superb country house. Surrounding the house is a courtyard, walled garden, large two storey studio, a fantastic converted coach house and stabling, all sitting on ten acres in the heart of the countryside.

Busherstown House is a three-bay two storey castellated Georgian house dating back to 1815 built on the site of an O'Carroll castle. The eclectic character of the residence is owed to the fact that it was constructed in various phases, the most notable of which resulted in the addition of its fine nineteenth century gothic revival frontage with terminating towers and parapet. It was originally the family seat of the Minchin family.

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Charming 'Hollow Cottage' on the market in Killeigh

Busherstown is approached through an impressive stone entrance via a long winding tree lined avenue that leads to the front of the house and on through to the courtyard. Throughout the house there are fine features such as the ornate cornicing, centre roses, original fireplaces, symmetrical sash windows with tooled stone stills, and a wonderful gothic fan above the front door.

The bellcote cut stone courtyard is entered through a carriage arch into a central yard containing a recently renovated loft style coach house, a two storey studio, stabling and various outbuildings. The informal gardens are laid out with extensive lawns, a walled garden, herbaceous borders and pathways protected by mature lime trees.

The property also boasts a wonderfully converted coach house with entrance hall, open plan sitting room/

dining room/kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office and cloakroom. There is a very stylish New York style loft apartment with all the modern facilities in the old style with a cosy stove and has full central heating.

You can view the full ad on Daft.ie by clicking here.