PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Charming Offaly cottage to go at public auction

A beautiful thatched house with mature gardens and farmyard, standing on 4 acres, is set to come before a public auction on March 29 at The Gandon Inn, Emo, Co. Laois. The house is being advertised by Matt Dunne and Associates and is unique with its hipped oaten straw roof, low rendered chimney stacks, lime washed plastered clay walls, small window openings, and a windbreak to the front.

It also has a 4-span hayshed and lean-to standing on 2 acres plus adjoining 2.08 acre paddock across a laneway. The house is located at Killellery, Geashill, a ten-minute drive from Tullamore.

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: This unusual house is one of the most beautiful on sale in Offaly

The house boasts two bedrooms, a large kitchen and underfloor heating throughout to create the ultimate cosy county home befitting its stunning setting in the Offaly countryside.

The guide price is €99,000.

For more information, visit www.mattdunne.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.