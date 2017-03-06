PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Old Cinema site in Edenderry has massive potential

The site of the Old Cinema in Edenderry has been derelict for many years in the prime O'Connell Square area of the town and has been previously listed for around €40,000. It is coming up for auction in May, according to Sherry Fitzgerald Tom Fox in Kinnegad.

The 0.1 hectare site offers huge potential, and has long been deemed one of the opportunities in the town by residents. The Old Cinema holds many fond memories for many generations in Edenderry, and most are sad to see the building in such a poor state.

What would you like to see open up in the Old Cinema building now?

