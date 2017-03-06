Tullamore students crowned winners at the Make-A-Wish Schools Entrepreneurship Awards

Two young fashionistas from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, have won the award for ‘Excellence in Creativity and Entrepreneurship’ at the Kids for Wish Kids Schools Entrepreneurship Awards 2016/17. They designed, created and fundraised around a dress which they made using recycled oxygen tubes and shattered glass. The students raised €1,475 in total.

Ciara Coughlan and Danielle Donegan from Sacred Heart School was delighted to win an award: "When we heard about this competition, we could not wait to get started fundraising for this fantastic charity. The work that Make-A-Wish does for these children is inspirational, and we decided to get on board and enter the competition. We were thrilled with the response we got back from the public, and delighted with the success of our fundraising projects. We can't wait to continue raising more money and helping these brave children!"

The Kids for Wish Kids Schools Entrepreneurship Awards 2016/17 celebrated the innovation, creativity and passion shown by this year’s students in their fundraising initiatives. The awards ceremony, which took place on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Peter Mark College, Dublin 2, congratulated the worthy winners: Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, Co. Offaly; Gonzaga College, Dublin; Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney, Co. Cork; and Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Sponsored by Peter Mark and Intertrust, the annual awards programme was created by Make-A-Wish to help translate the ingenuity, energy and business acumen of young people into magical wishes for brave children who are battling a life-threating illness.

Speaking at the event, Susan O’Dwyer, CEO of Make-A-Wish said: “We are in awe of our winners. Everyone should be very proud of their efforts and they need to cherish the skills they have learnt which will benefit them for employability in the future.”

Susan went on to say, “Over the past three years the Kids for Wish Kids competition has gone from strength to strength and we have seen an increase in quality, innovation and funds raised from the student teams, which will help us make memories for our brave wish children. It means the world to us to have the support of these kind young people and I hope it inspires others in their fundraising.”

Ciara and Danielle received a prestigious Kids for Wish Kids Schools Entrepreneurship trophy for their school, and a professional reference for their CV.

For teachers who want to sign up their students to take part in this year’s event, contact Make-A-Wish Schools Fundraising Officer, mary@makeawish.ie or call the office on (01) 2052012. Students can carry out their project from now until December 2017. For further details, visit www.makeawish.ie.

