PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Charming 'Hollow Cottage' on the market in Killeigh

Surely one of the finest examples of a cottage in the county, this property expands over 4,000 Sq. feet and holds all of its rustic charm. Located on a 0.8 acre site just outside of Killeigh Village, this unrivalled 4-bed dormer is within a close distance of Killeigh National school and is also very close to The Equestrian Centre.

Entry to this very impressive property is via a beautiful meandering driveway, as you approach and catch a glimpse of the beautiful sandstone and brick façade, sash windows and natural slate roof tiles with terracotta ridge. The landscaped grounds are the perfect home for this quaint building in the Offaly countryside.

Hollow Cottage has both an old-world feel and modern twist with a very spacious open plan kitchen as one of the property's many features. There is a spacious detached garage with roller doors offering in excess of 650 Sq.Ft. over 2 floors.

The cottage is on the market currently for €395,000 having just come on the market recently.

