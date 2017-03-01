Money can’t buy the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Prize at Punchestown

Punchestown has today announced prize details for the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady competition at the 2017 Punchestown Festival.

The social and sporting highlight of the Irish calendar takes place from Tuesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 29 at Punchestown Racecourse, Co. Kildare.

Bollinger’s philosophy is that “Life Can Be Perfect”, and the family-owned Champagne House stays true to form with a bespoke prize created especially for the winner of Ireland’s most coveted fashion title.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady 2017 plus a guest will enjoy return business class flights to France and a private chauffeur directly from the airport to the Champagne region, where they will enjoy two nights in historic Reims with gourmet dinners on each evening.

There the lucky couple will have a Champagne lunch and private tour of the Bollinger estate, a truly special experience as Bollinger is not normally open to the public. As well as the ancient vineyards and historic cellars, the guests will experience a rare glimpse of Bollinger’s stunning new wine libraries – Galerie 1829 and La Réserve - which showcase Champagnes recently rediscovered by Bollinger that go all the way back to 1830.

From there the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady and her guest will be chauffeured to Paris where they will enjoy another night of luxury accommodation, Michelin-starred dining, and Parisian joie de vivre,and to top it all off the she will receive a year’s supply of the famous Bollinger Special Cuvée*.

The search for the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady will be held over the first four days of the Punchestown Festival, when judges and style scouts will be tasked with finding the most stylish ladies in attendance and selecting a number of finalists each day. The daily winner will then progress to the grand final on Ladies’ Day, Friday 28th of April.

Finalists on each day will receive a €100 Topflight voucher, a bottle of Bollinger Champagne and other exclusive goodies, while the overall winner each day will also receive a custom-made Montgomery Millinery hat worth €250 and a €200 Topflight voucher.

The Punchestown Festival takes place from Tuesday to Saturday, April 25 to 29. The action packed, fun filled, style showcase attracts over 120,000 people to the Co. Kildare venue with packages ranging from high end hospitality to great value admission only tickets available at www.punchestown.com or by calling +353 (0)45 897704. Prices start from as little as €25pp with concessions for groups, seniors and students. The famous Punchestown hospitality package range is available from just €99pp.