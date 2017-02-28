PROPERTY IN FOCUS: A unique opportunity to buy a site where planning is approved for beautiful house

There is now a unique opportunity to purchase a 0-9 acre site with full planning permission for a 3,600 sq ft architect designed eco friendly residence in Co. Offaly.

The site is located in a lovely rural setting within walking distance of Killina Secondary School, Church, and approximately 2.5 miles from Tullamore by pass at Screggan.

The price is only available on application, but the property plan is truly unique with a slanted roof and gable window spanning the length of the wall at the back of the house, nearest the adjoining garage. The unusual structure will certainly stand out in the Offaly countryside, and will certainly be a great buy for someone.

SEE ALSO:PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Truly magnificent home goes on the market in Offaly

SEE ALSO: PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Modern and Luxurious 'Matilda House' on sale in Offaly

There are regulations where a new owner might have to re-apply for planning permission, and consultation on this basis is advised.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.