Tullamore students raise almost €1,500 for Make-A-Wish

Students Ciara Coughlan and Danielle Donegan from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, have raised €1,475 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation as as part of their Kids for Wish Kids Entrepreneurship Awards.

The girl's fundraising centred around a dress which they created using recycled oxygen tubes and shattered glass. The dress is now part of the Junk Kouture recycled fashion competition.

The Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition is a national contest which encourages young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

You can support Ciara and Danielle's amazing 'O2 Wish' creation and the other Offaly entries to the Junk Kouture competition by voting here http://bit.ly/BOIJK2017.