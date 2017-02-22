Offaly woman becomes independent Stella & Dot stylist

Tullamore resident Brenda Carroll has recently become an independent stylist with online US fashion jewellery company, Stella & Dot. Stella & Dot are a boutique-style accessories company offering flexible entrepreneurship for women, and Brenda Carroll is the latest woman to become one of their stylists, meaning she can offer the hugely popular accessories to the people of Offaly.

"I represent their line of jewellery and accessories, selling through in-home Trunk Shows and online. I am in full control and decide when and where to sell and how much time I want to invest in the business. This allows me to create a business that fits my life, increasing or decreasing the amount of hours I work per week as I wish," Brenda told the Offaly Express.

"Stella & Dot are modernising the home-based business model for today's woman. Trunk Shows give women a hands-on, personalised, social shopping experience – no glass cases, no pushy salespeople. Instead, a Stella & Dot event is a casual, fun, no-pressure way for women to get together, explore accessories and get advice from Independent Stylists and friends," she continued.

Brenda is hosting her first trunk show this Friday, where shoppers can pick up some of the Stella & Dot range, and she says, "that will tell a lot." The stylist has a Business Studies Degree from the University of Limerick, and although originally from Rathcabbin in North Tipperary, she is now based in Tullamore, having moved to the town in 2006.

Brenda can also attend Stella & Dot parties at your house where the hostess can earn discounted or even free accessories. "They simply provide the house and the friends while I bring my fabulous samples and Look Books. The customers get styled with Stella & Dot's chic and affordable luxury and the hostesses earn free accessories. Everyone wins," Brenda claimed.

"Anyone can become a stylist if they are interested. I attended an open meet & greet in Dublin recently with the head of Stella & Dot UK, where I was encouraged to explore a part-time career in my passion that is styling. I didn't need a background in sales, I'm confident that my natural skills will be turned into a successful talent," the Tullamore resident explained.

She is also in the process of organising more trunk shows, and you can keep up to date by logging onto www.stelladot.eu/sites/ brendacarroll.

