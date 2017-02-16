HOT WHEELS! The most swiped car models on Tinder have been revealed

A unique social-media experiment conducted by Confused.com has uncovered the car models featured in profile pictures on dating app Tinder that are most likely to be swiped right on. The popular and reliable German stalwart, the Audi A4, came out on top, emerging clearly as the hottest car among singletons. Surprisingly, the Ford Fiesta and Fiat Punto took the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, giving a whole new meaning to the 'hot hatch.' According to the study carried out last month, these are the cars that get most matches when featured in a profile photo, following an investigation by the no.1 site for car savings in the UK, Confused.com.

To collect the data, Confused.com took identical images of a male and female volunteer standing in front of 18 of the most popular car models currently found on British roads. Each of the 36 images were then assigned to a unique Tinder profile. Half way through the experiment the preferences of both volunteers were changed from being romantically interested in the opposite gender to the same gender. These profile changes allowed researchers to determine any differing car-model preferences between heterosexual and homosexual/bisexual males and females.

A spokesperson for Confused.com made the following comments about the investigation and its subsequent findings:

“Online dating, particularly through the use of mobile apps, is a relatively new phenomenon. After seeing just how popular Tinder has become, we were intrigued to see how the car someone drives could affect the chances of a potential love interest swiping right and matching with them.”

The overall results show that the top five most swiped-for car models across all the profiles emerged were:

1. Audi A4

2. Ford Fiesta

3. Fiat Punto

4. Audi A3

5. Ford Focus

When digging deeper into the results, we see that there is a difference between the cars male and female suitors swipe right for most when analysing the profiles of the opposite sex. When looking at female profiles, the males swiped right for the Ford Focus more than any other model when it featured in the profile pictures. The Ford Fiesta came in second with the Audi A4 relegated to third spot.

When looking at male profiles the females swiped right for the Audi A4, but the Toyota Yaris was a surprise runner-up in that category. The Ford Fiesta, Fiat Punto and Honda Civic round out the top five.

When looking at male profiles it seems that homosexual and bisexual males swiped right for the following cars:

1. Ford Fiesta

2. Audi A4

3. Fiat Punto

4. Renault Megane

5. VW Golf

When looking at female profiles it seems that homosexual and bisexual females swiped right for the following cars:

1. Nissan Micra

2. Peugeot 208

3. Audi A3

4. Honda Civic

5. Peugeot 307

“To see the difference in the number of swipes that certain models got over some others it appears as though Tinder users aren’t just looking at the person, but also the car in the picture. With Audi coming out on top, this suggests that people were sub-consciously swiping right in favour of affluence and prestige when looking for a relationship,” the spokesperson from Confused.com said.