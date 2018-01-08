€200,000 go ahead for greenway canal paths in Offaly

Edenderry based councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed "more good news for Edenderry and Offaly" as two grants of €100,000 each have been announced for two sections of the Grand Canal Greenway which will include the section between Edenderry and Tullamore.

"With some sections already completed this will nearly complete the entire length from Edenderry to the Shannon," Noel said.

"We all know the great success that that Canal is now since the first phase of surfacing was completed by Edenderry Tidy Towns and Offaly County Council and now this funding will only add to the areas people can walk, run or cycle in safety."

"These walkways are proving to be very attractive to tourists so hopefully we will get our share here in Edenderry," Noel added.

"Thanks to Minister Ross who was briefed on the need for funding for this project when we met recently in Edenderry and to Minister Ring for approving it today," he concluded.