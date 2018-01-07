Status Orange Weather Warning in place for Offaly tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Low Temperature Warning for tonight which covers Offaly.

Met Eireann is warning that it will turn very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The warning is in place from 9pm this evening for Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan. The warning is in place until 10am tomorrrow.