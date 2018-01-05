Two men arrested over Tullamore shop burglary

Gardaí investigating a burglary at a shop on Market Square in Tullamore have arrested two men.

Their arrest is also connected to criminal damage carried out on a number of parking meters in Tullamore overnight.

Two intruders entered the Tropicana health and fitness store at around 3am this morning, Friday, January 5. They entered through the front door and stole products from the shelves.

Tropicana Tullamore released the CCTV footage of the incident on their Facebook page as gardaí continued their investigations.

They subsequently arrested two men and brought them to Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

They are due to appear in court in the coming days.

