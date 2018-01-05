Three people hospitalised following two-car Offaly crash

Three people have been brought to hospital after a rush hour crash in Tullamore this evening.

The two-car crash happened shortly after 4pm on Chuch Street in the town, bringing Friday evening traffic to a standstill.

Gardai and ambulance services rushed to the scene but the accident has been described by authorities this evening as "very minor."

Two people were brought to Tullamore Hospital complaining of back pain, while the third was a pregalnany woman.

The Offaly Express understands that all three were brought as a precaution and no serious injuries were sustained.

Traffic has since returned to normal levels as gardai have cleared the crash.