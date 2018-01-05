BREAKING: Gardaí dealing with rush hour crash in Tullamore

Long delays can be expected in Tullamore this Friday evening, January 5, as gardaí deal with a collision on Church Street.

The accident happened shortly after 16:30pm as traffic levels increases for the evening.

AA Roadwatch have advised caution and care if approaching the area, while alternative routes are recommended.

More as we get it...

