BREAKING: Gardaí dealing with rush hour crash in Tullamore
Caution advised
Long delays can be expected in Tullamore this Friday evening, January 5, as gardaí deal with a collision on Church Street.
The accident happened shortly after 16:30pm as traffic levels increases for the evening.
AA Roadwatch have advised caution and care if approaching the area, while alternative routes are recommended.
More as we get it...
