BREAKING: Gardaí dealing with rush hour crash in Tullamore

Long delays can be expected in Tullamore this Friday evening, January 5, as gardaí deal with a collision on Church Street. 

The accident happened shortly after 16:30pm as traffic levels increases for the evening. 

AA Roadwatch have advised caution and care if approaching the area, while alternative routes are recommended.

