Gardaí investigating after car window smashed in Offaly incident

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Dunnes Stores carpark in the town on Tuesday last, January 2.

A window in the car was smashed in the incident but it appears nothing was taken.

The incident at approximately 1pm in broad daylight and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290.

No arrests have been made to date but the investigation is ongoing.

