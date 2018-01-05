Gardaí investigating after jeep stolen and crashed in Offaly

Gardaí n Edenderry are investigating the theft of a jeep in the North of the county earlier this week.

The jeep was stolen in Clonad, Daingean between 11.30pm on Wednesday night and 1.30am on Thursday morning.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later after it was crashed into a ditch.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have yet been made, but that investigations are still ongoing.

