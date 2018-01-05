Gardaí investigating overnight burglary at Tullamore shop

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a shop on Market Square in Tullamore.

Two intruders entered the Tropicana health and fitness store at around 3am this morning, Friday, January 5. They entered through the front door and stole products from the shelves.

Tropicana Tullamore have released the CCTV footage of the incident on their Facebook page as gardaí continue their investigations.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

