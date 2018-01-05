Offaly people warned about hotel booking scam

The Garda Crime Prevention Officer for the Laois/Offaly Division, Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, has issued a warning to local people about an ongoing hotel booking scam.

He has urged people to avoid a website called Letbookshotel.com, labelling it a "scam."

"Don't visit this website and always be careful when making internet purchases or reservations," Sgt Kavanagh said.

People are being encouraged to use only reputable booking and online purchasing sites that they know.

