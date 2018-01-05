Gardaí want to trace specific car after Offaly burglaries

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help after a number of burglaries in Offaly.

They are investigating two burglaries in the Tubber area of Offaly on Thursday afternoon.

The incidents occurred between 3-5pm on Thursday, January 4, and gardaí are keen to trace the movement of a specific vehicle.

A beige coloured Volkswagen Golf with a 151 registration was witnessed acting suspiciously in the rural area during Thursday.

Anyone with information about this car or these crimes are urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

