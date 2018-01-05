Three arrested at scene of Offaly burglary

Gardaí have arrested three men at the scene of a burglary in Portarlington.

The men were detained on Thursday evening, January 4 at 6pm on suspicion of burglary at the Hugeunot House apartments.

The males are aged 29, 23 and 18 and are due to appear at Portlaoise District Court. They were caught during the course of the burglary and all property was recovered.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.