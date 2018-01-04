Man (45) arrested after assault on juvenile in Offaly

A man (45) has been detained at Birr Garda Station after he was arrested during an investigation into an alleged assault in Offaly on Wednesday night, January 3.

Gardaí had been investigating after the assault, which happened on Mountrath Street in Kilcormac, Co. Offaly, shortly before 7pm on Wednesday night.

A juvenile male victim was brought to Tullamore Hospital for treatment after the assault but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Gardaí have now confirmed that a 45-year-old man was arrested last night and is being questioned in relation to the incident at Birr Garda Station.

Anyone who may have information that might help gardaí with this investigation can contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710.

