A&E overcrowding reaches high levels in Tullamore
The issue is affecting the entire country
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
Today's trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 37 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.
There are currently 28 patients on trolleys with a further 9 waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, just six patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 31 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 52 people awaiting a proper bed at their A&E department.
Nationally today, January 4, 592 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
