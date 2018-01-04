Funeral details for 73-year-old Offaly crash victim

The funeral details have been announced of the 73-year-old victim of a fatal road traffic accident in Offaly on Tuesday, January 2.

Pedestrian Fergus Gormley was killed when he was struck by an articulated lorry at approximately 7.30am on the Ferbane to Athlone Rd (N62) just on the outskirts of Ferbane on Tuesday.

He was taken to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

Mr Gormley will be reposing at Rom Massey & Sons, Funeral Home, Dolphin's Barn on Thursday (Jan. 4th) from 3.30pm until Removal at 5pm to The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road, Drimnagh arriving at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday (Jan. 5th) at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome at 12 noon.

Gardai are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the accident, in particular anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7am and 7.20am to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.