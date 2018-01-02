Storm Eleanor brings trees and wires down in Offaly

Storm Eleanor has left trees and wires down in many areas as authorities advise caution.

There have been reports of trees down in many areas, including Birr, Ferbane, Banagher, Clonbullogue and Edenderry.

This evening, there is a fallen tree partially blocking the Edenderry to Rathangan road just outside the town of Edenderry.

Power lines have also been reported fallen on the same stretch of road with scattered debris and sitting water.

Authorities are advising caution across Offaly due to fallen debris and sitting water after high winds and heavy rain.