REPORT: Motorist has lucky escape after car struck by tree in Offaly

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

REPORT: Elderly man has lucky escape after car struck by tree in Offaly

The road from Birr to Banagher is closed this evening after a tree fell on a car during Storm Eleanor.

The Offaly Express understands that the driver of the car escaped uninjured but the car was badly damaged.

The incident occurred near Birr Golf Club on the Birr to Banagher Road.

Earlier today a pedestrian was killed in a separate road accident in Offaly. CLICK HERE for more details