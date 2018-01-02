REPORT: Motorist has lucky escape after car struck by tree in Offaly
Accident occurred during Storm Eleanor this evening
The road from Birr to Banagher is closed this evening after a tree fell on a car during Storm Eleanor.
The Offaly Express understands that the driver of the car escaped uninjured but the car was badly damaged.
The incident occurred near Birr Golf Club on the Birr to Banagher Road.
Earlier today a pedestrian was killed in a separate road accident in Offaly.
