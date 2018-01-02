Road users urged to exercise caution during Storm Eleanor

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads while Storm Eleanor is over the country.

An Orange weather warning is in place from Met Eireann for Munster, Leinster and South Galway from 4pm until 9pm today with southwest to west winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 130km/h expected as Storm Eleanor moves in off the Atlantic. Very high seas along Atlantic coasts mean there will be a risk of coastal flooding.

A Status Yellow Weather Warning is already in place for tomorrow with more windy weather on the horizon.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

• Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

• Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

• Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

• Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

• Drive with dipped headlights at all times



Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists;

• Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

• Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

• Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.