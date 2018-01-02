Major Offaly road reopens after early morning accident
Road was closed for much of the day
N62 reopens through Ferbane
The N62 Birr to Athlone Road has reopened this afternoon following a serious road traffic collision this morning
The accident occurred on the Main Street in Ferbane (N62) and diversions were in place.
#OFFALY The N62 Birr/Athlone Rd has reopened at Ferbane following a collision this morning. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 2, 2018
