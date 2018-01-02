Major Offaly road reopens after early morning accident

Road was closed for much of the day

N62 reopens through Ferbane

The N62 Birr to Athlone Road has reopened this afternoon following a serious road traffic collision this morning

The  accident occurred on the Main Street in Ferbane (N62) and diversions were in place.