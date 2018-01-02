Status Orange warning in place for Offaly and 13 other counties ahead of Storm Eleanor

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for 14 counties as Storm Eleanor rumbles towards us.

The warning applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, South Galway, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country on Tuesday evening. The Status Orange Weather Warning is in place from 4pm to 9pm. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, with gusting to 110 to 130 km/h expected.

Damaging gusts are expected and with that comes a risk of fallen trees and debris.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind Warning in place for the country for tomorrow. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 55 to 65 km/h, gusting 90 to 110 km/h will continue overnight and through Wednesday as a result of Storm Eleanor. That warning is in place until 9pm on Wednesday