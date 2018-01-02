Offaly Express website reached an incredible 1.9 million users in 2017

The Offaly Express website has smashed all previous records for users and page views in 2017.

The website reached 1,935,357 users and generated 5,141,689 page views in the calendar year.

88% of the page views were in Ireland but the website was viewed in a staggering 210 countries across the world include such diverse locations as Chad, Tajikistan, Burundi, Samoa and The Northern Mariana Islands.

The Offaly Express published in excess of 5,000 stories over the course with year covering news, sport, community news and much more.

If you have a story for the Offaly Express website, e-mail the team at news@offalyexpress.ie